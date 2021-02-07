Analysts Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) PT at $16.29

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 80,305 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $2,520,773.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,037,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,340,941.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,988,667 shares of company stock valued at $121,858,668 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $34.05 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.08.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

