Analysts Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Target Price at $267.69

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTN. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

MTN opened at $281.47 on Thursday. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 246.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.40.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.64) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

