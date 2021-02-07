Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €57.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($84.82) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €63.10 ($74.24).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

