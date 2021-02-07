Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises approximately 1.8% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $18,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $40,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $290.85 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

