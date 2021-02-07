Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.06

Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $2.71. Anworth Mortgage Asset shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 489,033 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 72.98, a current ratio of 72.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 281.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH)

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

