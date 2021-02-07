Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.49

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 51487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned 0.06% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Company Profile (NYSE:APSG)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

