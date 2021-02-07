Apollon Limassol Reaches Market Cap of $853,581.11 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One Apollon Limassol token can now be bought for approximately $3.41 or 0.00008825 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $853,581.11 and approximately $650,702.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.71 or 0.00335285 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009242 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Token Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Apollon Limassol Token Trading

Apollon Limassol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.