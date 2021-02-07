Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 35,856 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $161,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

