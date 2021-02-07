Applegreen (LON:APGN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $508.88

Applegreen plc (LON:APGN)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $508.88 and traded as low as $498.80. Applegreen shares last traded at $502.50, with a volume of 1,447,861 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,148.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £606.37 million and a PE ratio of 20.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 508.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 372.54.

Applegreen Company Profile (LON:APGN)

Applegreen plc operates motorway service areas, trunk road service areas, and petrol filling stations. It operates in three segments: Retail Ireland, Retail UK, and Retail USA. The company operates as a roadside convenience food and beverage retailer that sells fuel, food, and other groceries under its Bakewell and Applegreen brands, as well as other partnered international brands, such as Burger King, Starbucks, KFC, Subway, Waitrose, WH Smith, Costa Coffee, Chopstix, 7-Eleven, Pizza Express, Harry Ramsden, and Greggs.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Applegreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applegreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.