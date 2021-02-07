Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

AAOI stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $269.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 25,401 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,635.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

