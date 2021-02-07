Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

ARQT has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jonestrading began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $330,804.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 901,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,969,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Smither sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,950 shares of company stock worth $448,113 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after buying an additional 29,236 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after buying an additional 489,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.