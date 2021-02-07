Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0909 on Top Exchanges

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $90.78 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.18 or 0.00320459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $820.65 or 0.02170161 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

