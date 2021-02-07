Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

