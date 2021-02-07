Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 24.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 196,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 36.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. 1,757,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,612. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.