Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Shares Gap Up to $115.00

Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $115.00, but opened at $120.00. Argentex Group shares last traded at $115.00, with a volume of 23,972 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 130.90. The firm has a market cap of £130.19 million and a P/E ratio of 17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Argentex Group Company Profile (LON:AGFX)

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services for businesses worldwide. Its product offering includes spot, forward, and options FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

