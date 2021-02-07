Arion Trading Up 75.1% Over Last Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 75.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $93,354.80 and approximately $189.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00175837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00058107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00063367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00235802 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00073555 BTC.

Arion Token Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,536,733 tokens. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

