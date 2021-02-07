Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Trading 6.1% Higher

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.76. 1,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARLUF)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as social web and mobile gaming services.

