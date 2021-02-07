Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 29.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.38 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 85,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $5,492,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $4,382,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,219,506 shares of company stock valued at $86,462,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

