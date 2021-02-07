Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.16 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. 140166 raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

NYSE TXT opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

