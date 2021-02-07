Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Melius started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

NYSE WAB opened at $80.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $84.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $19,159,885. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

