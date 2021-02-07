Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRO. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $44.77 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

