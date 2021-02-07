Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,613 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,677,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Allegion by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $113.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

