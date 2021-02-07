Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,665 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,601,000 after buying an additional 982,598 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,464,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after buying an additional 236,474 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,860,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after buying an additional 136,374 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $640,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,833.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,843,210. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $133.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

