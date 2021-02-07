Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,457 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

