Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.47 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

ABG stock opened at $155.12 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $269.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.92 and a 200-day moving average of $122.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $34,115,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,062,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,381,000 after purchasing an additional 94,388 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 184,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after purchasing an additional 77,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 42.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56,565 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

