Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) (TSE:AOT) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) (TSE:AOT) has been given a C$2.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

AOT stock opened at C$1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ascot Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$322.62 million and a P/E ratio of -37.42.

Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship property is the Premier-Dilworth project located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits.

