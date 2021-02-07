Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,882,000 after buying an additional 46,471 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $235.59 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32. The company has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

