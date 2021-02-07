Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 48,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $1,914,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

NYSE WELL opened at $64.02 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

