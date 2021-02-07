Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 302 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,222,000 after purchasing an additional 883,188 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Henry Schein by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Henry Schein by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 338,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 243,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Henry Schein by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 497,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,231,000 after purchasing an additional 236,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $70.13 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

