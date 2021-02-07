Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,020 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,646 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,011,310 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $75,987,000 after acquiring an additional 149,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,891 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 547,718 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,558,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $58,886,000 after purchasing an additional 36,993 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,603 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 242,361 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

SIMO opened at $59.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

