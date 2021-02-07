Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 617 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Starbucks by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 969 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Starbucks by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,655 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Starbucks by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Starbucks by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,491 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.65. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.