Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $31,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.18.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $202.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

