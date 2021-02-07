Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 100,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,850,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,337,000 after purchasing an additional 690,710 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 27.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in The Kroger by 29.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Kroger by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in The Kroger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

