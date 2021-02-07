Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 305,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 31.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Bank of America raised shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.