Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 784 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Select Medical worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 73.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Select Medical news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,006 shares of company stock worth $2,793,786 in the last ninety days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $31.30.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

