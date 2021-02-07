Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 23,131 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,131 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POWL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Powell Industries by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Powell Industries by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Powell Industries by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $336.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 3.21%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

