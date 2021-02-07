Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 606,448 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 606,448 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIAV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $85,921.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,297.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $2,189,740.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,417.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIAV opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $17.01.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

