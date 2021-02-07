ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Shares Gap Down to $14.30

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $10.06. ATA Creativity Global shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 115,103 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $153.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 66.01% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:AACG)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

