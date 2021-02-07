Atari Token (ATRI) Price Hits $0.17

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One Atari Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atari Token has a total market capitalization of $11.56 million and $8,790.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atari Token has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atari Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00063875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.63 or 0.01165312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,502.14 or 0.06427723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00052531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00023236 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00033692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Atari Token Token Profile

Atari Token (CRYPTO:ATRI) is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,481,204,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,393,798 tokens. The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari.

Atari Token Token Trading

Atari Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atari Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atari Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atari Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atari Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.