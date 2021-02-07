Augur (REP) Hits Market Capitalization of $212.81 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $19.35 or 0.00051211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market cap of $212.81 million and approximately $25.45 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Augur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00062485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.89 or 0.01074414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,323.27 or 0.06149786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00023189 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00031114 BTC.

Augur Profile

REP is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.