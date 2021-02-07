Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 203 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $91.63 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.11.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 286,425 shares of company stock worth $26,144,951 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.