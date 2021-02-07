Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day moving average is $93.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

