Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA opened at $338.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.12 and a 200 day moving average of $332.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. Insiders have sold 621,342 shares of company stock valued at $203,169,471 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.