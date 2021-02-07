Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $135.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Autohome from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho raised Autohome from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.66.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM stock opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.91 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,555,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,583,000 after acquiring an additional 61,289 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,687,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,048,000 after buying an additional 155,565 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,480,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,759,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 581,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,855,000 after buying an additional 88,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,746,000 after buying an additional 186,787 shares in the last quarter.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.