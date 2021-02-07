Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,735.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AVY. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

Shares of AVY opened at $173.09 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $173.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.29 and its 200-day moving average is $137.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

