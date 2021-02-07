Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Up 26.2% Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $41.85 million and approximately $11.35 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00063733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.70 or 0.01245909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.14 or 0.06298540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016882 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

