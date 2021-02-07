B. Riley Boosts Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target to $49.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRNS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $319.71 million, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. Transcat has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,416 shares of company stock valued at $686,994. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 7.5% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 37.4% during the third quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

