B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.00

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.79, with a volume of 2360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $487,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 148,645 shares of company stock worth $6,370,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 512.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

