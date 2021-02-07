B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD) Shares Gap Up to $42.30

Shares of B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.30, but opened at $44.60. B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) shares last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 4,502 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.42 million and a P/E ratio of 37.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.74.

About B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD)

B.S.D Crown Ltd., through its subsidiaries, imports, markets, and distributes various food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions primarily in Israel. It is also involved in the credit activities, including provision of loans to others. The company was formerly known as Emblaze Ltd.

