Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,779,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,851 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 1.8% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.33% of Mondelez International worth $279,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.91. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

